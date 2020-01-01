https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2727036Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextIn store & online shop now marketing banner psd gradient blur templateMorePremiumID : 2727036View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 17.32 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 17.32 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Oswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontKrub by Cadson DemakDownload Krub fontDownload AllIn store & online shop now marketing banner psd gradient blur templateMore