https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2727063SaveSaveInstagram post vector set blur gradient backgroundMorePremiumID : 2727063View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 72.33 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Lora by CyrealDownload Lora fontInstagram post vector set blur gradient backgroundMore