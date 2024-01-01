https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2727109Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextZittende aap op kist (1878–1890) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2727109View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 967 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1749 x 1410 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1749 x 1410 px | 300 dpi | 14.14 MBFree DownloadZittende aap op kist (1878–1890) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More