https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2727110Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKangoeroes (1873–1917) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2727110View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 693 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2021 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7206 x 4161 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7206 x 4161 px | 300 dpi | 171.6 MBFree DownloadKangoeroes (1873–1917) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More