https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2727440Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTwee hondapen op boomstronken (1878–1917) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2727440View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 946 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2758 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4100 x 5203 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4100 x 5203 px | 300 dpi | 122.1 MBFree DownloadTwee hondapen op boomstronken (1878–1917) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More