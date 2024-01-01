rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2732138
Ex libris van Hugo Vogel (1896) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ex libris van Hugo Vogel (1896) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2732138

View CC0 License

Ex libris van Hugo Vogel (1896) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More