https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2732245
Spotprent met politici als kippen (in or before 1893) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Spotprent met politici als kippen (in or before 1893) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2732245

View CC0 License

