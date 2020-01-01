https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2733666Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage dog vector black linocut hand drawnMorePremiumID : 2733666View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 16.94 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3571 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage dog vector black linocut hand drawnMore