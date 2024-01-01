rawpixel
Tentoonstellingsaffiche met een pauw en een fazant voor een tentoonstelling van Theo van Hoytema bij Firma Frans Buffa en Zonen te Amsterdam (1896) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

2734088

