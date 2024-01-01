rawpixel
Uitnodiging met spin (in or before 189) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
Uitnodiging met spin (in or before 189) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
2734727

View CC0 License

