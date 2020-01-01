https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2734847Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDigital user interface dashboard vectorMorePremiumID : 2734847View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 21.3 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3499 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 4999 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDigital user interface dashboard vectorMore