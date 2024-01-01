https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2734908Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBonte kraai op tak (1878–1910) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2734908View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 901 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2628 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2848 x 3793 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2848 x 3793 px | 300 dpi | 61.85 MBFree DownloadBonte kraai op tak (1878–1910) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More