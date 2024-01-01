https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2735966Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKop en poot van een pauw (1873–1917) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2735966View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2479 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6650 x 4700 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2479 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6650 x 4700 px | 300 dpi | 178.88 MBFree DownloadKop en poot van een pauw (1873–1917) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More