https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2735966
Kop en poot van een pauw (1873–1917) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2735966

View CC0 License

