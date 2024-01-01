https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2736144Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAcht kalkoenen (1892) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2736144View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 495 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1443 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2638 x 6400 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2638 x 6400 px | 300 dpi | 96.64 MBFree DownloadAcht kalkoenen (1892) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More