https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2736197Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage grasshopper frame vector, remix from artworks by Theo van HoytemaMorePremiumID : 2736197View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 18.03 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 727 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2119 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2422 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage grasshopper frame vector, remix from artworks by Theo van HoytemaMore