https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2736358Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage linocut turquoise rabbit vector animal hand drawnMorePremiumID : 2736358View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 2.59 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage linocut turquoise rabbit vector animal hand drawnMore