https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2736389Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRetro mint green turtle vector stencil pattern hand drawnMorePremiumID : 2736389View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 4.25 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3571 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Retro mint green turtle vector stencil pattern hand drawnMore