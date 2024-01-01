https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2736467Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTitelprent voor de serie 'Bloemstudies' (1905) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2736467View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 610 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2478 x 1259 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2478 x 1259 px | 300 dpi | 17.89 MBFree DownloadTitelprent voor de serie 'Bloemstudies' (1905) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More