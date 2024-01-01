https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2736480Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWitte duiven in venster (1878–1910) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2736480View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 907 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2646 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2850 x 3770 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2850 x 3770 px | 300 dpi | 61.52 MBFree DownloadWitte duiven in venster (1878–1910) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More