https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2736571Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRoodborstje op besneeuwde boomtak (1878–1910) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2736571View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 911 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2657 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2948 x 3883 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2948 x 3883 px | 300 dpi | 65.53 MBFree DownloadRoodborstje op besneeuwde boomtak (1878–1910) print in high resolution by Theo van Hoytema. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More