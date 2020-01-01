https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2737324Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese pattern square frame psd yellow vintage illustrationMorePremiumID : 2737324View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpi | 157.11 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Japanese pattern square frame psd yellow vintage illustrationMore