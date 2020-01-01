https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2739308Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSeason’s greetings message psd ribbon patternMorePremiumID : 2739308View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 18.95 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 18.95 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 18.95 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 18.95 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Unna by Omnibus-TypeDownload Unna fontSeason’s greetings message psd ribbon patternMore