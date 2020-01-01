https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2740205Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage floral pattern background imageMorePremiumID : 2740205View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5240 x 3493 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5240 x 3493 px | 300 dpi | 104.78 MBVintage floral pattern background imageMore