https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2740227Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChinese art vector oriental seamless background collectionMorePremiumID : 2740227View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 61.18 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Chinese art vector oriental seamless background collectionMore