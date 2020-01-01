https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2741049Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCream tank top plus size apparel mockup psd body positivity shootMorePremiumID : 2741049View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 4978 x 2801 px | 300 dpi | 153.68 MBPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi4K HD JPEG 3840 x 2161 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4978 x 2801 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Cream tank top plus size apparel mockup psd body positivity shootMore