AdjimaPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2741622SaveSaveGold glitter border vector on navy blue backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 61.85 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadGold glitter border vector on navy blue backgroundMore