SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2741710SaveSaveChristmas vector message template social media postMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 11.55 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 11.55 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Slabo 27px by John HudsonDownload Slabo 27px fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadChristmas vector message template social media postMore