SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2741763SaveSaveChristmas mobile wallpaper template psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 22.51 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 22.51 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 22.51 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadChristmas mobile wallpaper template psdMore