SasiFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2741805SaveSaveChristmas mobile wallpaper template psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 18.49 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 18.49 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 18.49 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadChristmas mobile wallpaper template psdMore