Christmas phone wallpaper background and social media story vector template set More Premium Royalty Free Vector Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector

JPEG EPS | 55.36 MB Vectors can scale to any size. Small JPEG 1200 x 1000 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2917 px | 300 dpi

Original JPEG 5000 x 4167 px | 300 dpi

Compatible with :