SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2741905SaveSaveChristmas phone wallpaper background and social media story vector template setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 49.82 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1969 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 2813 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadChristmas phone wallpaper background and social media story vector template setMore