SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2741937SaveSaveChristmas vibes banner template vector setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 39.34 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 720 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2100 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontDownload AllSaveDownloadChristmas vibes banner template vector setMore