SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2742004SaveSaveMerry Christmas vector message template social media postMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 41.39 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 41.39 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadMerry Christmas vector message template social media postMore