marinemyntPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2742065SaveSaveVintage cat animal vector hand drawn illustration collectionMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 2.59 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage cat animal vector hand drawn illustration collectionMore