rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Museum of New Zealand (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2742200"Keep it under your hat!" (1940s) poster in high resolution by St. Michael's Press Ltd. Original from The Museum of New…Save

"Keep it under your hat!" (1940s) poster in high resolution by St. Michael's Press Ltd. Original from The Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

"Keep it under your hat!" (1940s) poster in high resolution by St. Michael's Press Ltd. Original from The Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More