MossPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2742201SaveSaveVintage hat illustration png, remixed from "Keep it under your hat!" poster by St. Michael's Press Ltd.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxLarge PNG 1698 x 1212 pxCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage hat illustration png, remixed from "Keep it under your hat!" poster by St. Michael's Press Ltd.More