MossFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2742203SaveSaveVintage hat illustration psd, remixed from "Keep it under your hat!" poster by St. Michael's Press Ltd.MoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2126 x 1518 px | 300 dpi | 40.4 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2126 x 1518 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage hat illustration psd, remixed from "Keep it under your hat!" poster by St. Michael's Press Ltd.More