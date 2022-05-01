rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Rijksmuseum (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2742254Cees, portret van een hond (1912&ndash;1940) drawing in high resolution by Dick Ket. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…Save

Cees, portret van een hond (1912–1940) drawing in high resolution by Dick Ket. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Cees, portret van een hond (1912–1940) drawing in high resolution by Dick Ket. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More