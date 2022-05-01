rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Rijksmuseum (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2742457Hand schrijvend met een kroontjespen (1836&ndash;1912) print in high resolution by Isaac Weissenbruch. Original from The…Save

Hand schrijvend met een kroontjespen (1836–1912) print in high resolution by Isaac Weissenbruch. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Hand schrijvend met een kroontjespen (1836–1912) print in high resolution by Isaac Weissenbruch. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More