Museum of New Zealand (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2742509SaveSave"Keep it under your hat!" (1940s) poster in high resolution by St. Michael's Press Ltd. Original from The Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 797 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2324 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2940 x 4428 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2940 x 4428 px | 300 dpi | 74.53 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownload"Keep it under your hat!" (1940s) poster in high resolution by St. Michael's Press Ltd. Original from The Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More