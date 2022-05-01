rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
The Cleveland Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2742633Kasuga Deer Mandala (mid&ndash;1300s to 1400s) Japanese painting in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot. Original…Save

Kasuga Deer Mandala (mid–1300s to 1400s) Japanese painting in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot. Original from The
Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Kasuga Deer Mandala (mid–1300s to 1400s) Japanese painting in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot. Original from The
Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More