The Cleveland Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2742638Articles of Glass (1844) print in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot. Original from TheCleveland Museum of Art.

Articles of Glass (1844) print in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot. Original from The
Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

