Freehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2742960SaveSaveFruit doodle pink apple vector design spaceMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 7.39 MBVectors can scale to any size.Instagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2813 x 5000 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :SaveDownloadFruit doodle pink apple vector design spaceMore