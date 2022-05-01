rawpixel
Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
The Head of Christ Crowned with Thorns (circa 1530) print in high resolution by Sebald Beham. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

