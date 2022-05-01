rawpixel
Rijksmuseum (Source)
Public Domain
Taj Mahal bij maanlicht (1877–1932) drawing in high resolution by Marius Bauer. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Taj Mahal bij maanlicht (1877–1932) drawing in high resolution by Marius Bauer. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

