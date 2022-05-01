rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2743134Design for a Garden (1856) drawing in high resolution by Jan David Zocher the Younger. Original from The Smithsonian.…Save

Design for a Garden (1856) drawing in high resolution by Jan David Zocher the Younger. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Design for a Garden (1856) drawing in high resolution by Jan David Zocher the Younger. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More