The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2743139SaveSaveThe Head of Christ Crowned with Thorns (1520) print in high resolution by Sebald Beham. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 811 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2365 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2500 x 3700 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2500 x 3700 px | 300 dpi | 70.62 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadThe Head of Christ Crowned with Thorns (1520) print in high resolution by Sebald Beham. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More