BaifernPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2743423SaveSaveDecorative ornaments vector traditional Chinese art illustration collectionMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 5.85 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 3335 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadDecorative ornaments vector traditional Chinese art illustration collectionMore