NunnyPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2743727SaveSaveSeason’s greetings message vector ribbon patternMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 23.33 MBHD Wallpaper EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 23.33 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Unna by Omnibus-TypeDownload Unna fontSaveDownloadSeason’s greetings message vector ribbon patternMore