NunnyPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2743729SaveSaveMerry Christmas greeting card vector Christmas tree pattern backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 20.73 MBHD Wallpaper EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 20.73 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Unna by Omnibus-TypeDownload Unna fontGreat Vibes by TypeSETitDownload Great Vibes fontDownload AllSaveDownloadMerry Christmas greeting card vector Christmas tree pattern backgroundMore